Apple outlined plans to start selling locally assembled versions of its new flagship iPhone in India later this month in a statement published by a major news agency, as it prepares to open four more retail outlets in the country.

The Press Trust of India revealed the smartphone vendor planned to open new official stores in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. These would add to outlets in Mumbai and Delhi opened in 2023, with Apple previously relying on third party retailers and its online offering.

Apple SVP of retail Deirdre O’Brien said the move was due to the company being “inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country”.

Announcement of the boost to its direct retail presence comes as it revealed the first of its locally produced iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models would hit the market this month.

Assembly of lower-tier iPhones was brought to India in 2017, though the volume and range of models being churned out in the country has rapidly grown in the years since as Apple seeks to cut its reliance on China.