The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opened separate investigations into Apple and Google to assess both companies’ mobile ecosystems, taking aim at OSes, app stores and browsers.

In a statement, the UK regulator explained the probes will explore whether the duo’s mobile activities should be subject to tougher scrutiny, looking into the impact on people who use the platforms and on developers which create apps and services.

The CMA stated it would assess the extent of competition within both mobile ecosystems; what barriers may be in place to prevent competitors from offering rival products; Apple and Google’s market power in favouring their own apps and services; and if the two companies are providing fair terms to app developers.

The probe is the second to fall under the new Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, which came into force this month and allows the CMA to designate a small group of companies as having “strategic market status”.

Last week, it opened its first case under the act against Google over its search and advertising practices.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said OSes, apps and browsers act as a gateway to the digital world, and more competitive mobile ecosystems “could foster new innovations and new opportunities across a range of services”.

Interested parties can submit comments before 12 February and the CMA plans to complete the investigation by 22 October.

More than two years ago, the CMA launched a separate investigation into Apple and Google’s mobile web browsers and cloud gaming activities, after finding they were hampering competition.