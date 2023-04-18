 Apple chief Cook spices up India retail move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple chief Cook spices up India retail move

18 APR 2023

Apple ended a reliance on third-party retailers in India with the opening of the first of two official outlets in the nation, a move so important to the company CEO Tim Cook (pictured, right) attended the launch in person.

The store in a shopping centre in Mumbai opened earlier today (18 April), with a branch in Delhi scheduled to join it on 20 April.

Apple stated the stores are the culmination of a 25-year presence in India which spawned various education and development initiatives, along with a growing manufacturing presence.

The vendor emphasised support and training as major draws for customers to its outlets, and highlighted the use of a dedicated array of solar panels to power the store, resulting in “zero reliance on fossil fuels”.

Apple’s move comes as the Indian smartphone market faces challenges. IDC data showed a 10 per cent year-on-year drop in shipments to 144 million units in 2022, a figure it stated was the lowest since 2019.

IDC’s numbers showed Apple maintained a leading position in the premium-tier comprising devices priced $500 and upwards, which the analyst company noted registered 55 per cent growth in shipments, but the vendor did not feature in the analyst company’s overall list of top-five vendors.

Counterpoint Research figures show a broadly similar trend, with Apple ranked second behind Samsung “in terms of shipment value” in 2022 and continuing “to lead the premium smartphone segment”.

Strong demand for the iPhone 13 resulted in Apple eclipsing Samsung by shipment value in Q4 2022.

However, research director Tarun Pathak highlighted on Twitter Apple’s Indian market share remains well below 10 per cent, making it the vendor’s weakest standing in the top five global smartphone markets also comprising the US and UK, China and Japan.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Apple boosts India iPhone output threefold

Apple charges towards greener batteries by 2025

Apple apuesta por baterías más sostenibles para 2025
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association