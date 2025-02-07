Singtel Group’s data centre arm Nxera secured a SGD643 million ($476 million) loan to help finance a green 58MW data centre in its home market of Singapore.

The agreement has a five-year term and is termed a “green loan,” financing allocated to support projects deemed to have an environmental benefit. Cash is being supplied by lenders DBS Bank, OCBC, Standard Chartered, HSBC and United Overseas Bank.

Its new facility will be at the DC Tuas site, which is expected to be operational in 2026 and meet “enterprise demand for high-quality, sustainable digital infrastructure, while optimising land, power and water use”.

Singtel CFO Arthur Lang said “DC Tuas will feature a green design and build, as well as next-generation liquid cooling systems, making it ideal for meeting the demand from enterprises for high intensity compute and AI workloads”.

“This loan will enable us to support Singapore’s digital economy while reducing our carbon footprint, in-keeping with our net zero goals.”

Singtel stated the facility will be among the most efficient in the industry and include an efficient chilled water system and water recycling to maximise water efficiency.