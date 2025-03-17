Research by Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) revealed UK households could earn an average of £638 by recycling unused electronic devices through its O2 Recycle programme.

The study, published ahead of Global Recycling Day on 18 March, found that an estimated 92 million electrical devices have been discarded in the UK over the last five years. In this period, households have missed out on approximately £370 by failing to recycle or resell their unwanted devices.

Despite the majority of users in the country acknowledging the environmental impact of e-waste, findings revealed that 79 per cent dispose of old smartphones and tablets alongside general waste. In addition, 74 per cent have held onto unused tech for more than five years, contributing to growing e-waste levels.

Estimates further indicate that UK households currently store 48.3 million unused mobile phones, 26.7 million idle tablets, and 16.2 million redundant gaming consoles.

However, financial incentives could drive change — 81 per cent of consumers stated they would recycle if offered monetary benefit, while 72 per cent would donate devices to those in need.

In a statement, VMO2 called for consumers to recycle, donate, or trade in their old devices through its O2 Recycle initiative. The programme provides cash incentives for eligible devices, is open to all users regardless of mobile operator, and accepts devices including smartphones, tablets, wearables, and gaming consoles.

The company also touted its other sustainability programmes, encouraging consumers contribute to its Community Calling donation initiative for unwanted smartphones. Additionally, all O2 stores accept small electronic devices for recycling.

The study was conducted by advisory company Strand Partners and surveyed 1,020 UK residents.