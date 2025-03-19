Pebble creator Eric Migicovsky fleshed out more details about a comeback to the segment, revealing a fresh brand and new wearables set to launch later this year.

Under a new company, dubbed Core Devices, Migicovsky aims to offer minimalist alternatives to popular models like Apple and Pixel’s smartwatches, with a focus on long battery life and simplicity. The company will launch two models later this year, running on PebbleOS software, made available as open-source code by Google.

The Core 2 Duo is a budget-friendly device priced at $149, and the Core Time 2 is the company’s premium variant, listed at $225. Both watches closely resemble Pebble’s original 2016 models.

The Core 2 Duo, expected to launch in July, features a 1.26-inch black and white e-paper display, physical buttons, and battery life exceeding 30-days, a notable upgrade from Pebble’s original week-long runtime.

The Core Time 2, launching in December, adds a 1.5-inch colour touchscreen while keeping Pebble’s signature physical buttons for navigation. The model also offers an additional heart rate monitoring.

Both watches feature built-in microphones and speakers, and support step count and sleep monitoring.

Rise and fall

Pebble was an early pioneer in the smartwatch market, raising over $10 million on Kickstarter for its first device in 2012.

However, increasing competition from Apple and Google strained its business, leading to an acquisition by Fitbit in 2016, which discontinued Pebble products.

Following Fitbit’s acquisition by Google, PebbleOS was open-sourced by the tech giant in 2023 to assist volunteers from the Rebble Project community, who have kept the original watches operational post-shutdown.

In a statement announcing the brand’s resurrection last month, Migicovsky highlighted his dissatisfaction with current smartwatches, stating they lacked Pebble’s always-on screen, long battery life, customisability, and lightweight design. The reboot intends to revive these features with a functional alternative to mainstream wearables.

To this end, Migicovsky emphasised a focussed, sustainable business approach to avoid the pitfalls that led to Pebble’s original downfall.