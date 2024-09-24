Bharti Airtel revealed it deployed 1,700 towers over the past seven months in the western state of Gujarat and added newly acquired spectrum across about half of India.

In a statement, the company noted the tower buildout “equates to a remarkable pace” of more than eight new sites installed per day, expanding coverage to some 5 million people.

Gujarat is the fifth-largest state by area.

The operator ended June with about 324,500 towers, an increase of more than 40,000 from a year earlier. The number of base stations rose 11.1 per cent to 947,377. It has not disclosed figures for 5G sites.

Earlier in the month, the operator said it completed the deployment of additional spectrum in the 2100MHz, 1800MHz and 900MHz bands it acquired in June 2024 in 14 states, including Rajasthan, Kolkata and Punjab.

Its capex in fiscal 2024 (ending March 31) rose 18.5 per cent to INR333.8 billion ($4 billion).