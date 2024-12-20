Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week as Verizon and Nvidia teamed up to develop AI applications, T-Mobile kicked off registrations for its D2D beta service, and European space giants secured a deal to develop the IRIS2 satellite constellation.

Verizon, Nvidia power AI across 5G private networks, MEC

What happened: Verizon and Nvidia collaborated to forge AI applications running on Verizon’s 5G private networks and mobile edge compute (MEC) services, bringing real-time AI capabilities to business customers.

Why it matters: Combining Nvidia’s AI software with Verizon’s 5G infrastructure, the companies will develop a 5G platform designed to accelerate the launch of new applications and services by third-party developers. The stack also supports demanding applications including generative AI, AR and VR, IoT and autonomous robots. With the platform set to be unveiled in February 2025, the collaboration comes at a time when enterprises “are racing to integrate AI solutions that bring new value to their employees, partners and customers”, said Ronnie Vasishta, SVP of telecom at NVIDIA. The initiative is poised to drive the growth of businesses with AI, he added.

T-Mobile US teases D2D service with sign-up for 2025 beta test

What happened: T-Mobile opened registration for a beta test of SpaceX’s Starlink direct-to-device (D2D, service set to launch in early 2025.

Why it matters: The initiative is expected to span 500,000 square miles of land in the US currently beyond the reach of Earth-bound cell towers, eliminating dead zones in remote areas. The beta program will prioritise access for first responders and is compatible with standard Samsung, Apple and Google smartphones. With plans to expand its current texting capabilities to include voice and data, the operator hailed its service as “more user-friendly” than other satellite messaging solutions. The move positions T-Mobile as a competitor to rivals AT&T and Verizon in the emerging D2D market.

Space giants, EC strike €10.6B satellite deal

What happened: SpaceRISE, a consortium of top satellite companies including Eutelsat, SES, and Hispasat, signed a €10.6 billion deal with the European Commission (EC) and European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the IRIS2 satellite constellation, expected to launch in 2029

Why it matters: Adding to existing European satellite offerings Copernicus and Galileo, IRIS2 will include 290 birds to enhance connectivity in remote areas and bolster security and crisis management. The €10.6 billion programme is funded by the European Union (EU), the SpaceRISE consortium, and the ESA. Dallas Kasaboski, principal analyst at Analysys Mason, argued that while there are question marks about the cost of the project, Europe’s decision to invest in its own system makes sense, as Elon Musk’s Starlink’s “less sophisticated” gen-1 satellites were initially estimated at a similar price. However, he added “most EU vehicles will only be capable of launching one or two at a time, even by 2027”, posing a challenge for the projected 2029 launch.