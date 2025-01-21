A joint report penned by Liberty Global and EY found there is significant opportunity for AI to boost sustainability in telecoms by optimising energy use, extending equipment lifespan and reducing industry emissions.

The report, dubbed Smarter Networks, Greener Planet, explores how AI-driven innovations can bolster environmental gains while supporting exponential data traffic growth.

The study further highlighted several beneficial applications including AI-optimised energy management, the predictive maintenance of networks and real-time management of traffic.

In a best-case scenario, equipment life could be extended by 70 per cent and networks could handle 50 times more data, while increasing energy consumption by only 10 per cent

Eight recommendations were outlined for telcos to use the technology including: AI-driven network optimisation; a transition to renewable energy; circular economy practices; investing in workforce AI literacy; and upholding industry-wide sustainability standards.

Speculative

On the contrary, findings from the report also warned AI-powered technology is significantly energy-intensive; the AI sector is forecasted to consume up to 134 terawatt hours of energy annually by 2027, equivalent to the current electricity consumption of the Netherlands.

This therefore poses sustainability risks and management challenges, including the handling of vast amounts of data.

However, when taking all these factors into account, AI’s strategic deployment is ultimately positive and can mitigate these challenges, the report added.

Harvey Lewis, report author and partner for AI at EY, stated that while the findings are “speculative”, the success of sustainable AI applications in the telecoms sector relies on “network collaboration across Europe” and “a holistic approach to AI adoption that balances immediate efficiency gains with long-term sustainability impacts”.