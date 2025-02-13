OpenAI rejected claims it used content from Indian media groups to train its ChatGPT AI model, as it aims to deter the organisations in question from joining an ongoing copyright lawsuit against the company, Reuters reported.

The dispute stems from a lawsuit filed by Indian news agency ANI last year, alleging that OpenAI used its published content without authorisation to train ChatGPT.

Indian media giants are now reportedly seeking to join the case with claims that the ChatGPT-maker scraped their news websites for content.

These include NDTV, which is owned by Indian mogul Gautam Ambani and the Digital News Publishers Association which represents media companies including billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Network18.

Both entrepreneurs are notably involved in the telecoms sector, with Ambani owning Indian heavyweight operator Jio Platforms, while Adani purchased 5G spectrum in a recent auction to roll out private networks for enterprises.

Other complainants include newspapers Indian Express and Hindustan Times.

According to a Delhi High Court filing reviewed by Reuters, the AI company denied utilising the media groups’ content, maintaining that it relies on publicly available data for AI training, in compliance with Indian copyright law. The ChatGPT-maker further stated that it is not obliged to form partnerships with the claimants to use their public content.

OpenAI has previously struck deals with news organisations across the globe to license content but has not established similar agreements in India.