OpenAI threw down the gauntlet to search giant Google by taking the wraps off a ChatGPT Search model it stated provides more in-depth answers.

Based on OpenAI’s GPT-4o model, it can conduct searches based on what users ask or manually, using a web icon. The company began testing the function in July.

It provides links to relevant web resources instead of sending users to online search engines which require multiple queries while sorting through various links to find answers.

OpenAI stated the feature enables users to pose questions “in a more natural, conversational way”, in turn delivering information from the internet. “Go deeper with follow-up questions and ChatGPT will consider the full context of your chat to get a better answer for you.”

Users can access the reference sources employed.

The search functions are currently available to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus and Team, on phones and desktop PCs

OpenAI stated enterprise and education users will gain access over the next few weeks, with availability to free users in the coming months.

The company is training ChatGPT through content deals with US magazine and digital publisher Time, Financial Times, multinational media company Alex Springer and France-based Le Monde.

OpenAI is also working with third-party data providers to add fresh information and visual designs for categories spanning weather, stocks, sports, news and maps.

Microsoft is using ChatGPT for its Bing search engine.