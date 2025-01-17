Kyndryl highlighted the potential of digital transformation, revealing it decommissioned nearly 5,000 servers used by PR and marketing company WPP as part of a project to improve its operations by deploying technologies including cloud and AI.

The provider of IT infrastructure services explained it removed the need for 4,700 out of 6,000 on-site WPP servers and migrated 1,000 to the cloud. Kyndryl employed an existing AI platform to oversee management of the updated IT infrastructure, automating a substantial amount of the process of fixing problems.

Kyndryl asserted there are cost-efficiency benefits to be had by centralising and standardising WPP’s capabilities.

The 47 global WPP sites covered by the digital transformation project were equipped with next-generation firewalls and improved Wi-Fi connectivity, along with updated end-user equipment.

John Chambers, president of Kyndryl UK and Ireland, suggested there is more work to come from WPP as it continues its “digital transformation journey”.

WPP CIO Jamie McLellan said Kyndryl’s own IT overhaul left his company confident it was capable of handling the “numerous complex components” of its project.

McLellan indicated there was more to the choice than Kyndryl’s technical abilities, highlighting the company’s “one team approach and commitment to a flexible engagement” as important factors.