OpenAI began testing new AI-based search features with a small group of users and publishers in what could be a challenge to search giant Google.

In a blog, OpenAI explained it is testing SearchGPT, which is designed to use its AI models combined with information from the internet to “give users fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources”.

SearchGPT will also include links to relevant sources and ask follow-up questions like a conversation with a person.

“For decades, search has been a foundational way for publishers and creators to reach users,” OpenAI stated. “Now, we’re using AI to enhance this experience by highlighting high-quality content in a conversational interface with multiple opportunities for users to engage.”

SearchGPT was released as a prototype on a web browser. Based on feedback from users and publishers, the tool will be incorporated into ChatGPT, but OpenAI did not provide a timeframe.

OpenAI is aggressively striking multi-year content agreements with Time Magazine, Financial Times, multinational media company Alex Springer and France-based Le Monde to train its large language models (LLMs).

In the blog, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said it understands “that for AI-powered search to be effective, it must be founded on the highest-quality, most reliable information furnished by trusted sources”.

Some have accused generative AI companies of scraping the internet for data which can be used to train their LLMs for free, which has resulted in lawsuits over alleged copyright infringement.