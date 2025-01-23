Google made an additional investment of more than $1 billion in AI start-up Anthropic, as the tech giant looks to better compete against rival OpenAI, Financial Times reported.

The latest round of funding is on top of a previous investment of more than $2 billion in 2023.

Anthropic is in advanced discussions to raise $2 billion in a funding round which would value it at $60 billion.

In November 2024, Amazon pumped another $4 billion into Anthropic to bring its total investment to $8 billion.

Anthropic launched AI assistant Claude in 2023 to compete with OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT.

The start-up, Google and Microsoft are racing to expand their compute capabilities by building data centres to train their large language models using Nvidia’s chips.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump detailed plans to form an AI infrastructure joint venture with a host of big-name companies.

The new leader also ditched AI regulations planned by the previous government.