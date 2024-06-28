OpenAI struck a multi-year content arrangement with US magazine and digital publisher Time, granting the ChatGPT maker access to its archived news content.

OpenAI’s chatbot will be able to tap into to current and historic content from Time’s 101 years of publishing to answer user queries. The companies stated the chatbot will cite and link back to the original source on Time.com.

Bloomberg reported OpenAI has similar content deals in place with publications such as The Financial Times, multinational media company Alex Springer and France-based Le Monde.

Content from the media publications will also be used to train OpenAI large language models (LLMs).

Time COO Mark Howard stated the deal “advances our mission to expand access to trusted information globally”. Financial terms of the deal are not available.

The partnership also gives Time access to OpenAI’s technology to develop new products for its audiences, along with using ChatGPT to improve the delivery of its journalism.

OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap stated his company is partnering with Time “to make it easier for people to access news content through our AI tools, and to support reputable journalism by providing proper attribution to original sources”.

Generative AI companies such as OpenAI are accused of scraping the internet for data that can be used to train their LLMs for free, which has resulted in lawsuits over alleged copyright infringement.