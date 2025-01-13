Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) booked stellar revenue growth in Q4 2024, with sales in the final month jumping 57.8 per cent year-on-year.

The contract chipmaker benefitted from demand for chips to power AI workloads, reporting Q4 revenue rose 38.6 per cent to TWD869.5 billion ($26.3 billion).

US-based Nvidia and Apple are major customers.

Sales for the full year rose 33.9 per cent to TWD2.9 trillion.

In January 2024, CEO CC Wei forecast revenue for the year to increase by 20 per cent to 25 per cent.

LSEG SmartEstimate predicted the company would record a net profit of TWD378 billion compared with TWD238.7 billion in Q4 2023, drawing estimates from 22 analysts, Reuters reported.

TSMC is due to release full figures on 16 January.