Research commissioned by Google Workspace and conducted by market research company The Harris Poll found 82 per cent of participants use AI tools at work and 98 per cent anticipate it would have an impact on their industry within the next five years.

The survey found more than 50 per cent of the AI users regularly share their insights and experiences with colleagues, with 75 per cent of them suggesting generative tools.

Among the respondents, 88 per cent stated they would use AI to start a task that feels overwhelming.

They also are using AI to increase their productivity and improve communications. For example, 70 per cent are using it for drafting email responses or to overcome language barriers.

For improving writing, 88 per cent agree AI can help them strike the right tone.

Additionally, 87 per cent of respondents believe AI can make them more comfortable writing lengthy emails on their phone, while 90 per cent stated they would feel more confident joining meetings on-the-go if they knew it was taking notes.

Yulie Kwon Kim, VP of product at Google Workspace, stated “leaders are not simply using AI as a tool for efficiency, but as a catalyst to help grow their careers.”

For improving management capabilities, 86 per cent believe AI could help current leaders become better managers and 70 per cent are interested in using to improve their managerial skills.

The companies surveyed more than 1,000 US-based workers aged 22-years to 39-years old, who currently have or are seeking leadership positions with their employers.