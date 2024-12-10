Nokia unveiled a camera enabling 360-degree multimedia streaming over 5G, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet connectivity, a feat the vendor claimed is a first for industrial products and reduces reliance on multiple devices across sites.

Joining Nokia’s portfolio of heavy-duty industrial devices, the camera is waterproof, shock-resistant, and pre-installed with cybersecurity software and hardware. It provides 8K low-latency, high-resolution 360-degree video streaming with spatial audio over public and private networks, facilitating real-time remote monitoring and teleoperation. The company believes these capabilities will minimise the risk of accidents on industrial sites and boost operational efficiency.

The vendor also offers budget-friendly Wi-Fi-only enabled and extreme temperature resistant models of the camera.

Nokia stated its latest launch alongside its real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software provides an end-to-end solution for remote use, including surveillance and operation of industrial gear. The vendor further touted RXRM’s “extensive APIs” allowing customer AI platforms to benefit from 360-degree video and enhanced audio capabilities.

Fellow Finnish company Callio Pyhajarvi is an early RXRM customer, which has repurposed Europe’s largest mine in the Finnish city of Pyhasalmi into a multidisciplinary operating environment for R&D.

Commenting on the launch, Sakari Nokela, chief development officer at Callio Pyhajarvi said: “Previously, existing cameras have been unable to meet the challenges posed by the harsh conditions of mining operations in Callio Business Park. With the trusted Nokia product reliability and security, this camera effectively addresses a critical gap in the market.”