Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Company carried out an end-to-end reduced capability (RedCap) trial over a private 5G network at the vendor’s R&D centre to highlight the potential for industrial connectivity.

The vendor stated the set-up is the industry’s first end-to-end RedCap trial over a private 5G network. Samsung deployed the network in a Hyundai Motor plant in South Korea in 2024.

Samsung stated the trial verifies RedCap’s capabilities across the entire network from vehicle inspection terminal to private 5G core, radios and management system. The vendor used its RedCap-powered private 5G network platform, including its virtualised core, baseband units, radios supporting the 4.7GHz band and an integrated network management system.

The trial also focused on integrating Hyundai Motor’s Diagnostic Scan (D Scan), which runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System, into Samsung’s private 5G network.

D Scan is used at the automaker’s smart factories, with wireless communications between vehicles and the device to automatically inspect and determine whether they have been assembled correctly before releasing them.

Hyundai Motor plans to expand RedCap-based private 5G networks into its newest electric vehicle manufacturing facilities, with operation scheduled for H1 2026.

Standards body 3GPP introduced RedCap, or NR-Light, in its Release-17 standard to enable a wider range of low power devices including IoT sensors on 5G networks.