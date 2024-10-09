Nokia expanded the range of heavy-duty devices on offer to its customers operating in dangerous industries, adding a new generation of portable routers, an explosion-protected 5G tablet and a fresh push-to-talk (PTT) handheld device.

The company highlighted the tablet and 5G PTT handset were made by specialist i.safe Mobile and are designed for use in hazardous environments where combustible dust, flammable liquids, gas and electricity can increase the risk of explosions.

Nokia noted the tablet is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 4G, alongside 5G, and used programmable buttons for custom applications, while the PTT device works over public or campus mobile and Wi-Fi networks.

The vendor indicated its upgraded field routers can handle more data-intensive applications than previous models and use its MX Boost platform, which combines different connectivity technologies to increase capacity.

Its latest range has been designed to strengthen worker safety in the oil, gas and industries with similar requirements.

Along with the expanded device range, Nokia revealed additional apps for its MX Industrial Edge platform which are claimed to enhance efficiency as well as offering improved safety and better situational awareness.

The apps comprise alarm management platform Ascom Ofelia; safety monitoring system Fogsphere AI; a pair of efficiency tools focused on smoother workplace connectivity; and two based around securing industrial IoT devices.