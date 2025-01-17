Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week as Apple resisted a current industry trend to axe diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, Adani Group considered returning 5G-suitable spectrum, and the Biden administration instituted tougher curbs on the export of AI models and chips.

Apple opposes call to ditch DEI

What happened: Apple pushed investors to reject a shareholder proposal calling for the removal of its DEI policies as US companies including Meta Platforms and Amazon reportedly scaled back their initiatives.

Why it matters: As tech giants cite litigation, reputational, and financial risks to justify their DEI withdrawals, Apple’s management argue that its compliance programmes, active board oversight, and internal strategies make the shareholder proposal unnecessary. The company’s board expressed concerns that adopting the proposal could hinder management autonomy and disrupt operations, framing it as an intrusion into internal decision-making. President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming term seems to be a catalyst for US companies’ changing perspectives on DEI programmes, as tech giants have rallied to support his inauguration fund.

Adani Group mulls abandoning 5G plans

What happened: The Adani Group is reportedly considering returning the 5G spectrum it acquired during a 2022 auction after failing to meet minimum rollout obligations, which has resulted in scrutiny from India’s telecoms regulator.

Why it matters: The Indian conglomerate’s telecoms arm, Adani Data Networks, has received multiple notices from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking clarification on its 5G plans. Despite initial intentions to use the spectrum for private networks in sectors like airports and logistics, Moneycontrol and other local media outlets reported that the company does not find the venture “commercially viable” anymore. The company’s failure to deploy its 5G spectrum offsets wider industry concerns about increased competition in the consumer market, in a boost to traditional telecoms operators which lobbied against Adani’s participation in the auction.

US targets tougher rules on AI chip exports

What happened: The Biden administration proposed stricter rules on exports of AI models and advanced chips, with some international companies to face caps on chip imports, require purchase licences, and meet cybersecurity requirements.

Why it matters: Under the new Interim Final Rule on Artificial Intelligence Diffusion, 18 “trusted” nations would have unlimited access to US AI technology, with other countries to face strict limitations. While the proposed framework aims to strengthen smuggling prevention and bolster AI security, it restrictsAI chip exports to nations including China. In a statement, Nvidia vice president of governmental affairs, Ned Fike, critiqued the move, stating that “cloaked in the guise of an “anti-China” measure, these rules would do nothing to enhance US security”.