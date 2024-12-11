Apple’s next high-end Ultra Watch was tipped as likely to feature satellite connectivity, allowing users to send off-grid messages as part of the company’s latest attempts to convince customers to upgrade their devices.

Bloomberg reported the capability could be a key selling point for the next Apple Watch Ultra line, which expected to launch in late 2025 and would use Globalstar’s fleet of satellites.

The move would extend satellite connectivity to the company’s top-of-the-range watch after being launched on the iPhone 14 in 2022.

At the time, Apple allowed users to contact emergency services when unable to access Wi-Fi or mobile connectivity. The capability was expanded this year to allow users to send messages over satellite using its iMessage platform.

Apple markets the Ultra as the “ultimate sports and adventure watch”, pitching it as ideal for walking and other outdoor activities. Satellite connectivity on the device could, therefore be attractive to its target audience.

Bloomberg reported if the launch happens, Apple Watch Ultra would be the first mainstream smartwatch to offer the capability.

Apple extended its partnership with Globalstar in November, investing around $1.5 billion and taking a 20 per cent stake in the satellite service provider.

Bloomberg added Apple is expanding work on a blood-pressure feature for its watches, but it is unclear if it will be ready for the 2025 line up.