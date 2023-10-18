Telekom Malaysia (TM) worked with state-run wholesale provider Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and ZTE to achieve a peak speed of 28Gb/s in a trial running on a standalone (SA) 5G core using mmWave spectrum.

The demo used TM’s infrastructure and ZTE’s mmWave active antenna unit and chipset technology to deliver Malaysia’s first SA 5G core, supported by an adaptable next-generation transport network, the companies noted in a statement.

DNB CTO Ken Tan Tzi Kieng added the combination of its spectrum with TM’s SA core “opens up exciting possibilities” in the enterprise space, especially in the deployment of private 5G networks.

TM and four rivals launched limited 5G services in late 2022.

DNB is a special purpose vehicle set up in 2021 by the government to manage a single national 5G network. The country will shift to a dual 5G network model in early 2024.