Cisco and Lenovo made a major push around AI-powered digital transformation for the enterprise sector, committing to jointly develop systems which make it easier to employ the technology to boost productivity.

A wide-ranging Memorandum of Understanding covers fields including integrated infrastructure and networking products which Cisco and Lenovo plan to jointly design, engineer and deploy to accelerate digital transformation.

In a joint statement, Cisco and Lenovo outlined plans to deliver dedicated edge-to-cloud products which “extend world-class networking and purpose-built AI infrastructure” globally.

Jonathan Davidson, EVP and GM of Cisco Networking, said the resulting products “will streamline operational deployment and significantly enhance business outcomes for our shared customers”.

The companies outlined plans to progress “delivery of advanced generative AI capabilities and improved digital workplace productivity”.

Their work will involve incorporating Cisco’s Nexus fixed port data centre switches with Lenovo’s edge-to-cloud portfolio. The companies explained this would provide high levels of security and scalability; reduce the time to deliver innovations; simplify control through a single interface; and enable customers to purchase a “completely engineered infrastructure” from one vendor.

Kirk Skaugen, EVP of Lenovo and president of its Infrastructure Solutions Group, said the companies’ “combined leadership in advanced networking and end-to-end server and data management infrastructure” would be key to delivering fully integrated products which “seamlessly connect, protect and analyse data”.

This will “propel AI-powered innovation” for customers, he added.

The companies also intend to boost user experience through integration with Lenovo’s Digital Workplace Solutions, a suite of managed and professional services focused on accelerating digital transformations.

Cisco and Lenovo plan to back the technical side up with an “expanded network of common channel partners” with knowledge of their respective portfolios.