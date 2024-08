After getting a taste of the action at the Paris Olympics 2024 last week, Mobile World Live‘s Kavit Majithia and Justin Springham are joined by analyst Paolo Pescatore to discuss Orange’s connectivity efforts and Mike Robuck chats to Cisco about its IP broadcasting role at the event.

Intro

Athletics/Beach Volleyball review: 05:00

Orange connectivity efforts: 10:00

Impact of technology at events: 17:00

Broadcast performance: 23:00

Cisco interview: 27:00