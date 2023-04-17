 Malaysia green lights second 5G network - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Malaysia green lights second 5G network

17 APR 2023

Pressure from Malaysia’s mobile operators and a review of a controversial policy to build a single national wholesale 5G network resulted in the government changing course and approving the rollout of a second nationwide network, Reuters reported.

The news agency noted details for a second network scheduled to be introduced in January 2024 need to be worked out, with the cabinet to discuss the issue on 19 April.

Malaysia’s policy for a single next-generation network attracted criticism from industry players from the start, with all five operators eventually agreeing terms to access the national wholesale network after month of negotiations.

State-founded Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the company managing the single wholesale 5G network, claimed coverage of nearly 50 per cent of populated areas in early January, reaching 15 million people.

It aims to hit 80 per cent coverage before the end of 2024.

In December 2022, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for a review due to concerns about the transparency of the process of awarding the nationwide 5G equipment contract to Ericsson.

Major mobile operators had earlier called on the government to allow a second 5G network, arguing it would speed the initial deployment and increase security.

The proposal was rejected by the previous government.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ARPU growth drives continued gains at Taiwan Mobile

Docomo agrees patent deal with Samsung

Chinese operators shift capex focus to enterprise
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association