Verizon Business unveiled a suite of bundled cybersecurity measures designed to provide end-to-end protection across cloud, SaaS, IT and enterprise networks.

The operator’s Trusted Connection service uses a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) framework that helps businesses secure their devices, network and cloud-hosted applications. Verizon Business stated it constantly verifies users and devices regardless of their locations.

Trusted Connection secures the connection and endpoints from any user device to digital resources across the web, cloud, SaaS and private applications through a centralised portal with a single policy console.

The operator stated it is particularly useful for large or mid-sized businesses requiring improved security measures that lack dedicated resources. Enterprises could also elect to use Trusted Connections to simplify management of their security measures.

Aside from ZTNA, the security service edge capabilities it uses include firewall-as-a-service, cloud access security broker (CASB) and a cloud secure web gateway.

CASB is a cloud-based policy enforcement software that secures data that flows between users and cloud applications. It also facilitates compliance with corporate requirements, according to Verizon Business.

Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business, stated Trusted Connection “creates a protected environment within the outer walls of security, protecting each specific entry point and pathway that could lead a bad actor to a valuable digital asset”.

“It’s sophisticated security technology combined with an ease of use that makes cybersecurity accessible to businesses of all sizes,” he explained.



