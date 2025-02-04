Samsung teamed with UScellular to deploy the vendor’s mmWave and virtualised RAN (vRAN) capabilities to support its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) service.

UScellular, which is fourth-largest mobile operator in the US, is using Samsung’s 5G compact macro platform to enable mmWave connectivity for both mobile and broadband services. The platform consolidates baseband, radio and antenna into a single form factor.

The Samsung kit is rolled out in the operator’s mid-Atlantic markets.

The vendor’s mmWave technology gives UScellular access to the 28GHz and 39GHz bands that support faster speeds and lower latency.

Mike Dienhart, VP of engineering and network operations at UScellular, noted the use of mmWave’s ultra-high bandwidth will allow it “to unleash new capabilities and deliver cutting-edge customer experiences”.

As of Q3 2024, the operator’s FWA customer base grew by 32 per cent year over year to 140,000.

Dell’Oro Group predicted last month spending on FWA equipment will surpass $48 billion over the next five years, due to residential growth in North America and India as well as a global surge in office connectivity.

FWA provider Tarana Wireless notched a deal with UScellular last year to provide high-speed internet services to homes and businesses in the US state of Missouri.

UScellular, Ericsson and Qualcomm trialled mmWave in 2020, with the operator conducting a user test in 2021.

The operator is also employing Samsung’s vRAN software with central unit functionality to support its virtualised network. The vendor stated its vRAN portfolio provides UScellular with additional bandwidth and energy saving capabilities.