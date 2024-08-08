Verizon tapped into AI and ML to prevent damage to its underground fibre due to accidental cuts during building or excavations by homeowners and outside agencies.

The operator is using AI and ML techniques to sift through more than 10 million dig requests per year to identify high-risk areas.

Verizon noted the platform is integrated with its 811 system, a nationwide service connecting people to local call centres to locate buried fibre before they dig.

The operator noted AI and ML have the potential to reduce up to several hundred fibre cuts per year.

A representative told Mobile World Live the platform is based on classical modelling using a mix of geospatial analytics and propensity to evaluate the risk or impact of an excavation.

Some of the factors analysed include the history of damage at a given location, the excavator’s name, time of year and the size of the cable.

Verizon scores every request on a 0-1 basis to gauge the relative risk for each location.

In areas classed high-risk, Verizon automatically takes additional steps to ensure the excavator is aware of any potential danger, contacting them through various methods.

Verizon owns and operates more than 1 million miles of fibre.