Telecommunications company Colt Technology Services launched a managed service combining LEO satellite connectivity with its 4G and 5G technologies to expand enterprise coverage into remote locations.

UK-based Colt Technology Services’ Managed LEO+ offering is available across 65 countries for use in production facilities, manufacturing sites and retail outlets, in addition to rural and remote areas.

The digital infrastructure company bills Managed LEO+ as complimentary to its fibre-based offering by providing businesses with a back-up option for their infrastructure, or for organisations requiring rapid deployment.

Colt Technology Services stated the service can be deployed within 24 hours after a site survey and approval by the customer or site owner.

The service launch follows a trial with a large pharmaceutical company with operations across 30 countries, some of which are in rural locations underserved by network providers.

It announced a partnership with Rivada Space Network in 2024.

The satellite service provider plans to launch a constellation of 600 LEO birds in 2026.