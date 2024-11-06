AT&T joined forces with EV charging company Voltpost to provide IoT connectivity to lampposts across the US state of Michigan in a bid to provide more charging stations.

The companies stated AT&T’s IoT connectivity will improve charger performance and help ensure reliable access for drivers.

Voltpost co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Prosserman stated its work with AT&T would enable it to deploy “highly connected and convenient EV infrastructure” to provide “much-needed charging access”.

Joe Mosele, VP of AT&T Connected Solutions, added the deal fits the operator’s commitment to providing the latest technology to the transport sector, while backing urban sustainability initiatives with advanced connectivity.

Voltpost aims to boost access to sustainable EV power by turning lampposts into modular charging platforms.

It launched services in April providing connected charging infrastructure to public and private customers including government, property developers, universities and parking companies.

In addition to the city of Detroit, Michigan, the company is engaged in EV charging projects across major cities including New York and Chicago.

The privately held company was founded three years ago and states it takes up to two hours to install its equipment.

It noted using street furniture means homes without dedicated parking spaces can access EV charging options.