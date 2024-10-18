Samsung Electronics unveiled its next-generation GDDR DRAM, claiming the 24GB chip provides operating speeds of 40Gb/s, an improvement of 25 per cent over its 16GB version.

Using a 10nm production process, the company boosted cell density by 50 per cent with the same package size over its previous chip released in 2023.

Samsung explained it improved power efficiency by more than 30 per cent by applying technologies previously used in mobile products. It used a power-gating design method to improve operational stability, which minimises current leakage during high-speed operations.

Following validation of the GDDR7 DRAM in next-generation AI computing systems for GPU customers this year, Samsung plans for the chip to be made commercially available in 2025.

Last week, Samsung’s head of the memory business Jun Young-hyun issued an apology for delays in shipping new memory chips to support AI applications.

Rival SK Hynix previously detailed work on a GDDR7 DRAM with an operating speed of 32Gb/s.

Analyst company TrendForce describes GDDR7 as the latest technology in the GDDR family, primarily used to enhance the available bandwidth and memory capacity of GPUs.

It noted the next-generation DRAM is expected to drive the memory market steadily forward in the AI era.

The research outfit added GDDR7 is mainly used in “graphics processing, gaming, computing, networking and AI”, where the “high bandwidth and high-speed data transmission capabilities can significantly improve frame smoothness and loading speed”.