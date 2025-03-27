Meta Platforms’ long-term Asia-Pacific VP Dan Neary announced his departure from the company, ending a tenure which delivered growth across key markets over a 12-year period, Bloomberg reported.

The news agency stated Neary detailed his plan to leave in a note to staff, with a representative clarifying the decision was for personal reasons.

Neary told Bloomberg he would remain on hand for “a few months”, to help Meta Platforms find and transition to a replacement.

Bloomberg reported Neary took on the VP post in 2013 and oversaw “rapid” growth of Meta Platforms’ businesses in key nations including Australia, China and elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

Figures provided to Bloomberg by Simon Kemp, chief analyst with research report depository DataReportal, showed Asia-Pacific now contributes more to Meta Platforms’ title Facebook’s global advertising reach than when Neary joined.

Earlier this week, Neary took to social media to highlight Meta Platforms’ latest AI products to match brands with content creators, Bloomberg noted.