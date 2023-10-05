Google unveiled its flagship Pixel 8 smartphone range, a pair of models sporting an upgraded version of its in-house Tensor chip the tech giant claims pushes the boundaries of on-device AI.

The smartphones were presented alongside its Pixel Watch 2 at a launch event held in New York City.

Among the upgrades over its previous Pixel 7 flagship are improvements to software, the camera and functionality driven by the use of Google’s Tensor G3 chip.

It claims the silicon can process more-complex machine learning algorithms concurrently, highlighting the chip’s ability to power use cases including enhanced switching between languages in speech-to-text applications.

Other fresh features include AI picture and video editing tools, including separating audio elements on video files for greater control

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch display, 5050mAh battery and triple rear camera set-up with the main unit 50MP.

The standard version lacks the telephoto lens of the higher-end model and has a lower grade secondary camera.

It has a 6.2-inch display, 4575mAh battery, and the same front and main rear camera as the Pro.

The Pixel 8 Pro will retail at $999 at launch with the standard Pixel 8 available at $699. Devices are available for order now and will be in stores on 12 October.

Revealing the Pixel Watch 2, Google noted further incorporation of features attributed to FitBit, a business it acquired in 2021.

The device includes three new sensors and AI algorithms, with the company highlighting an upgraded heart rate monitor.

It is priced $349 and will be available next week.