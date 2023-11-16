Handset manufacturer Oppo became the latest company to tap into the increasingly hyped generative AI space, unveiling an in-house large language model set to improve applications used in its smartphone operating system.

Oppo’s AndesGPT model was announced alongside its upcoming ColorOS 14 platform at the company’s developer day in Shanghai.

The generative AI platform will be partly used to boost Breeno, the manufacturer’s smartphone assistant used in the company’s devices in its home market of China.

With the aid of AndesGPT, Breeno is claimed to be able to offer access to 400 frequently used system settings with “more natural and smooth conversions” as well as completing AI content generation tasks and schedule management.

The model will also be used to provide greater functionality to Pantanal, Oppo’s cross-device software platform, by aiding in its understanding of user intention and context.

Oppo noted AndesGPT offered three “major technical characteristics” comprising enhanced dialogue, personalisation and cloud-device collaboration.

Elsewhere at the event, Oppo announced an update to its cardiovascular fitness algorithm for health tracking devices and plans to spend an additional CNY2 billion ($276 million) in its developer support programme.