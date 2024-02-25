Device maker Honor used an event on the eve of MWC24 to introduce a new AI strategy it claims will empower cross OS experiences and deliver “human-centric innovation”, alongside the global launch of its Magic6 Pro smartphone.

At an event held in Barcelona, Honor debuted what it dubbed “a new AI-empowered all-scenario strategy”, which includes features it is introducing to its devices.

The company said it was embracing an open and collaborative spirit in the AI era, working with industry partners to bring the technology to the public.

For example, it demonstrated the possibilities of smartphone eye-tracking, revealing how it is possible to control a car hands-free. This is done through the Magic6 Pro’s AI-powered eye-tracking system. Honor explained the experimental concept showcases how the interplay between AI-enhanced smartphones and vehicles can go beyond screen or voice controls.

Another AI feature adopted by the Magic6 Pro lies in the device’s camera system, powered by a model trained with a database that is 28 times larger than the previous generation. It also includes an AI motion sensing capture system, using an advanced algorithm that can apparently predict and capture “decisive moments” in ultra-high definition.

Honor CEO George Zhao said as the industry races ahead into the AI era, the company was committed to delivering experiences to “address our consumers’ desires and pain points”.

Magic6 Pro, which was made available in China last month, has a triple camera set up, features a 6.8-inch display which it claims has the industry’s “most drop-resistant” screen glass and a power pack offering 5,600mAh battery.

During the event, Honor also announced the global launch of the MagicBook Pro 16 PC.