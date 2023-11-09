Samsung teased the launch of Galaxy AI, a suite of tools powered by the technology designed specifically for its device ecosystem, set to be rolled out in early 2024.

Samsung pitched Galaxy AI as a “comprehensive” offering of on-device AI assistants that will unlock new possibilities for mobile, as the brand argued that some of AI’s best benefits “haven’t come to mobile technology yet”. The features have been developed in collaboration with “like-minded industry leaders”, added Samsung.

The South Korean giant provided limited details on the AI features, but did reveal an intelligent assistant that will function as a live translator during phone calls.

The automated translation will be integrated to Samsung’s native call feature, which the brand claims will slash the need for third-party apps and in turn improve privacy and security.

Its Galaxy AI announcement follows the company’s AI forum in its home market of South Korea, where it detailed developments of its AI technologies including large language model and image generator, Samsung Gauss.