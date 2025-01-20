TikTok resumed service after the social media platform stopped working for US users for a brief period over the weekend, as President-elect Donald Trump vowed to save it at a rally ahead of his inauguration later today (20 January).

TikTok released a statement announcing it had struck an agreement to restore service and it thanked Trump for “providing the necessary clarity and assurance” to service providers that they will face no penalties.

With a law based on national security grounds taking effect on 19 January, TikTok stopped working on Saturday in the US.

However, Trump then stated on his Truth social platform he would extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, “so that we can make a deal to protect our national security”.

During the speech, Trump then stated he had no choice but to “save TikTok”, adding he would seek to set up a joint venture for the US to take a 50 per cent ownership in the company.

Background

In April 2024, US President Joe Biden signed legislation that required China-based ByteDance to sell-off its US TikTok assets due to it being a national security risk. In December 2024, an appeals court upheld the potential ban.

While the Biden administration and members of Congress maintain TikTok poses a national security risk due to its Chinese ownership, creators on the popular social media app and TikTok stated in an appeal the ban violates their right to free speech.

ByteDance owns TikTok’s proprietary algorithm, which is developed and maintained in China.

TikTok has become a political tool in the US as Donald Trump initially supported a ban in his first term of office.

Trump however reversed course during last year’s election by joining TikTok. He credited the company for drawing male voters to his side in the November presidential election.

The New York Times reported TikTok CEO Shou Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony, alongside other tech titans.

Additional reporting by Mike Robuck