US President Joe Biden signed legislation which could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok if parent ByteDance does not agree to sell its US assets over a nine-month time span.

The Senate voted in favour of legislation which included the TikTok ban on 23 April as part of a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel. President Biden then signed it into law yesterday (24 April).

A bill by the US House of Representatives would have given ByteDance six months to sell its interest in TikTok, but the Senate amended it to nine months.

CNBC reported President Biden could grant an extension of 90 days before the legislation goes into effect, which could move the deadline out to a year.

TikTok called the legislation unconstitutional in a statement issued on X, vowing to fight it in court.

“This ban would devastate 7 million businesses and silence 170 million Americans.”

US politicians have expressed concern that TikTok is a threat to national security due to its Chinese ownership for several years.

If the ban goes through, Apple, Google and other entities would not legally be able to offer TikTok in their app stores or provide web hosting services to ByteDance-controlled applications.