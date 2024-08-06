TikTok pledged to withdraw a feature from its spinoff app TikTok Lite in Europe due to concerns it is proving addictive for children, resolving one of two complaints launched by regulators.

The European Commission stated TikTok voluntarily committed to permanently shut down a reward scheme in TikTok Lite to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA), closing a case launched in April.

TikTok Lite is an alternative, data-light version of the flagship TikTok app. It was designed for users with limited mobile data, storage, and allows access through 2G and 3G.

The spinoff app runs a reward programme which allows users to earn points and prizes by interacting with the platform, including watching and liking videos, following creators and inviting friends to sign up to the app.

It was made available in Spain and France in April, adding to Indonesia, Brazil and India.

In its statement, the EC slammed TikTok for “the addictive effect of the rewards programme”, adding the scheme may stimulate “addictive behaviour” and negative impact on the mental health of its users.

EC commissioner Thierry Breton commented: “The available brain time of young Europeans is not a currency for social media — and it never will be. We have obtained the permanent withdrawal of TikTok Lite Rewards programme, which could have had very addictive consequences.”

The conclusion of EC’s proceeding against TikTok Lite’s reward programme marks the first case closed under the DSA. TikTok is still facing on ongoing investigation with the EC in a separate case linked to the app’s “addictive design” and lack of security for minors.