Germany’s national railway operator Deutsche Bahn inked a framework agreement with campus network specialist Smart Mobile Labs to install and run private 5G infrastructure for a range of industrial uses.

In a statement, Boldyn Networks-owned Smart Mobile Labs explained the networks would be used in maintenance depots, train formation and trans-shipment facilities, where goods and containers are transferred.

The provider noted the deal was valued almost in the “double-digit million-euro range” and means it is the designated partner for Deutsche Bahn Group-affiliated companies for the implementation of 5G campus networks.

Its agreement covers the planning, delivery, construction and operation of the networks.

Smart Mobile Labs noted local spectrum in the 3.7GHz to 3.8GHz range sourced from the German regulator would be used. It plans to deploy standalone 5G architecture and support “advanced features” including eSIM profiles, network slicing and RedCap.

The move is the latest by the transport giant to modernise its operations using new technologies.

Last week, Hitachi Rail revealed it was involved in a deal with several companies to supply Deutsche Bahn with products including digital interlocking technology, the European Train Control System, and an integrated control and operating system.