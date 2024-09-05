New Zealand’s Commerce Commission set a requirement for mobile operators to develop standardised coverage maps to make it easier for customers to compare offers and allow them to cancel plans without penalty if they face connection problems.

Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson explained too many customers sign up to find they are not getting the coverage they expected and want to be able to choose a provider without running the risk of being locked in if they encounter an unexpected coverage problem.

Following engagement with mobile operators on how to help consumers make more informed choices, the Commission asked them to agree on a standard set of coverage descriptors within 12 months to make them more comparable and make coverage maps easier to find on their websites. There is also a need to issue regular progress reports.

To prevent lock-in, the Commission requires operators to give customers the right exit within six months if they find their actual coverage does not match what was promised in an access map.

Gilbertson noted One NZ and 2degrees already offer this in the form of a network guarantee for new customers. “We’d like to see this offered across the board by all providers.”

The Commission’s telecoms consumer satisfaction monitoring report published last week showed almost 20 per cent of residential consumers and 30 per cent of SMEs are not satisfied with their mobile coverage.

It previously sought input on draft guidelines requiring operators to develop standardised coverage maps.