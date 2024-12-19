Japanese operator NTT Docomo heralded the beginnings of 6G, describing the approval of a 6G RAN level study item at a recent 3GPP group meeting as a significant milestone towards the next generation mobile technology.

The item, agreed at a 3GPP TSG-RAN meeting in Madrid last week, was co-signed by 56 companies including players from a number of markets.

Docomo noted the study item involved interacting with the ITU on 6G technical performance requirements.

Looking forward, the operator noted “deployment scenarios, requirements and potential directions of 6G radio access technologies will be further identified and investigated in 3GPP”.

It added work here involved leaders from a number of diverse countries and regions “underscoring the shared dedication of 3GPP and the broader telecommunications sector to forge a global interoperable 6G standard”.

Docomo noted the upcoming network generation was expected to be a “critical enabler” of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals “by advancing network capabilities to drive innovation”.

Backing

In the statement released by Docomo a number of other operator executives voiced support for 6G standardisation efforts.

China Mobile CTO Tongqing Gao noted progress should be “driven by real requirements from global industry, and should not be aggressive and hasty”.

“China Mobile eagerly anticipates cooperating with industrial partners to foster joint innovation, expedite the integration of information services across various sectors, and establish a robust communication network foundation”.

SKT VP and head of infra tech office Yu Takki stated the collaboration in this area “marks a significant first step in shaping the future of the global telecommunications industry”.

Verizon CTO Yago Tenorio added: “A unified global technology standard is essential for unlocking the full potential of 6G, enabling seamless and secure connectivity, and fostering an inclusive digital society. By working together with industry partners, we can achieve ambitious global objectives and ensure that the benefits of next-generation connectivity are accessible to all.”