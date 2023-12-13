Malaysia split its Ministry of Communications and Digital into separate units, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arguing a dedicated ministry was needed to manage the growing digital sector as industries transform, The Star reported.

Fahmi Fadzil, Communications and Digital Minister, was appointed Communications Minister, while Gobind Singh Deo, Communications and Multimedia Minister, was named Digital Minister. The appointments were part of a wider cabinet reshuffle.

The newspaper quoted Ibrahim as saying: “There are new data centres emerging and artificial intelligence has to be looked into. There is also the need to enhance digital understanding.”

Malaysia is moving quickly to 5G after a late start following controversy over a decision in 2021 to adopt a single national wholesale 5G network.

In April, the government approved a move to a dual 5G network model, with the second scheduled to be introduced in January 2024.

Earlier this month, state-run wholesale provider Digital Nasional Berhad stated Malaysia had 3.6 million 5G subscriptions at end-October, accounting for 10.8 per cent of the nation’s total mobile customers.