Singtel amended its environmental sustainability strategy, committing to making more aggressive cuts in greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by lowering energy consumption, improving power efficiency and transitioning to renewable sources.

The company detailed aims to cut direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) across the group by 55 per cent, and third-party emissions (Scope 3) 40 per cent by 2030, using 2023 as the base year.

It also pushed forward a previous target for achieving net-zero emissions from 2050 to 2045.

Singtel said at end-2023 it had reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by more than 20 per cent.

The company claimed it is the first operator in Asia to have its targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon noted while it is on track to meet targets set in 2017, “we know that we must do even more with the urgency of climate change. We are stepping up on our environmental leadership with a second set of targets that SBTi has again approved”.