European Commission (EC) competition chief Margrethe Vestager stressed a need for Apple and Google to meet requirements defined in its recently introduced Digital Markets Act (DMA) during a series of meetings with US tech bosses.

In a series of social media posts, Vestager gave an overview of the content of the discussions, which comprised separate confabs with Apple chief Tim Cook, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Intel chief Pat Gelsinger and Qualcomm boss Cristiano Amon.

She noted the meetings with Cook and Pichai covered compliance with the EC’s DMA, under which both Apple and Alphabet are required to submit initial reports into their activities by 7 March.

In relation to Apple, she raised an obligation to allow distribution of apps from outside of its own store, while on Google she cited issues related to “design of choice screens” and “self-preferencing”.

Discussions also included the status of ongoing competition cases against the pair by the European Union (EU).

Predictably, Vestager reported the conversation with Amon centred around chips, citing them as powering “more than just our digital transition”, with the semiconductor ecosystem deemed key to the EU’s economic security.

Talks with Intel’s chief surrounded an EU ambition to enable the company to continue to invest in facilities in the bloc.