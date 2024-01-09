SK Hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung reportedly unveiled plans to better cater to customers’ diverse requirements for memory driven by soaring demand for AI applications, forecasting its market value will double over the next three years.

Speaking ahead of the opening of CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Kwak noted customers’ memory requirements are diversifying as AI systems evolve, adding it is developing a platform to deliver specialised options for each client, Yonhap News Agency reported.

He reportedly said memory chips will become more vital as generative AI becomes more mainstream.

Kwak predicted the South Korea-based memory chipmaker’s market cap will surge as it benefits from rising demand for memory and improves its technology, Bloomberg reported.

The company is a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory for Nvidia’s AI chips.

SK Hynix established an AI Infra unit in December 2023 as it turns its focus to premium chips.