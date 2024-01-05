Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon XR2+ chip tailored to power virtual and mixed reality (MR) headsets, with Samsung and Google signed up as customers for products currently under development.

The US chipmaker stated the new Snapdragon offering unlocks 4.3k spatial computing at 90 frames per second “for breathtaking visual clarity across work and play.”

Other notable specs include the chip’s ability to support 12 or more concurrent cameras with powerful on-device AI. Headsets using the component can deliver a processing and graphics frequency increase of 15 per cent and 20 per cent respectively compared to predecessors.

Hugo Swart, VP and general manager of XR at Qualcomm, said Snapdragon XR2+ will take extended reality (XR) productivity and entertainment to the next level, pointing to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays and virtual desktops.

“We are advancing our commitment to power the best XR devices and experiences that will supercharge our immersive future,” he said.

For Samsung and Google, the pair will bank on the new advanced chipset to help them compete with rival offerings, including Apple’s much-hyped Vision Pro, which is expected to launch in the early part of 2024.

“With Samsung’s mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users,” added Inkang Song, VP and head of technology strategy team at Samsung.