3 UK kickstarted a nationwide initiative to help adult smartphone users manage their screen time, as data showed 58 per cent of 2,006 respondents to a survey struggle to limit interactions with their devices.

Pointing to a study by research outfit Censuswide, 3 cited 33 per cent of participants voiced concerns about the lack of support to better manage their relationship with their phones.

Meanwhile, 32 per cent admitted they find it difficult to stop “doom-scrolling” or consuming negative content, while 53 per cent of those surveyed said they get “distracted” mid-conversation to look at their phones.

The operator further found 29 per cent of adults “feel embarrassed” about their screen time.

To address this, 3 has trained 2,300 staff across 297 retail outlets to provide customers with tips and guidance on “a mindful approach” to use their devices, based on consultations with established neuroscientist, Jack Lewis.

The company also highlighted some “popular tricks” to maintain healthy smartphone habits, including: using screen-time management tools; activating airplane mode or turning off devices; putting smartphones out of sight and changing the placement of apps on home screen.

“For too long we’ve focused almost entirely on the time children spend on their mobile devices. Now is the time to arm adults with the right resources and help they need to feel in charge of their screen time to ensure that its positive and purposeful,” commented the neurologist.

Elaine Carey, chief commercial officer at 3 UK, said the new measures “are designed to help customers make sure they’re using devices in a way that truly benefits them, empowering them to make the most of their digital experience”.

The programme is bookable via 3’s Discovery website, with online training also on offer.