LIVE FROM ORANGE OPENTECH 2024, PARIS: Orange Business extended its generative AI (genAI) range, launching a multi-LLM software platform targeted at enterprises and local authorities.

Live Intelligence Open will be added to its existing product in the genAI space and is primarily aimed at industry segments with strict data sovereignty requirements.

Orange plans to use the Live Intelligence name for all of its genAI business range, with its existing platform being rebranded.

At a press conference on the launch, Orange Business CEO Aliette Mousnier-Lompre (pictured) cited healthcare, banking and insurance among the likely customers for its latest addition.

Orange’s platform offers the ability for enterprises to compare the qualities and cost of different LLMs, and provides access to several major platforms including those offered by Mistral, OpenAI and Google.

Its latest offer is based on a system tested by more than 50,000 employees at Orange. It will be sold to customers in France from January 2025 before being made available more widely across Europe.

Live Intelligence Open hosts data within Europe and is said to address the so-called shadow AI phenomenon of individuals freely using tools which could be putting data at risk.

Mousnier-Lompre said the company aimed to “democratise AI for all enterprises” adding many of its customers were “a bit lost in translation” in AI “because it is a very complex landscape”.

“We see a lot of small businesses are overwhelmed with their data, are struggling to keep up with their competitors in the market, and are in need of providing simple tools to their employees”.